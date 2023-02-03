Home page World

From: Patrick Freiwah

A lot of water pours over Germany. However, this does not apply to all regions. The republic is plagued by different weather worlds.

Munich – The weather is not typical for February at the moment. Compared to past records for this time of year, the second month of the year is too mild. Nevertheless, one cannot speak of beautiful weather in Germany: the meteorological conditions in this country are rather adventurous.

Various worlds of this range are currently available to us: Storm, rain and snow in some places are the weather conditions we are dealing with these days. Will this change in the near future? According to the weather forecast, not really. One thing, however: It will be frosty at the weekend, especially in the south.

Snow will be present at the higher elevations, where temperatures will sometimes dip below freezing but can be as high as 4 to 6 degrees during the day. There are also strong winds there, with gusts of wind. Where citizens will also be shaken on Friday (February 3rd) are parts of the Baltic Sea coast.

Weather in Germany remains turbulent – temperatures felt much colder

In addition to the windy conditions of storm depression “Pit”, precipitation comes in many German regions: While rain falls mainly in the east and south of the country, the west is rather spared. However, the sky is also cloudy and overcast here.

It is raining heavily throughout the north-east of Germany, but according to experts this will change over the course of the day. There are greater chances of cloud gaps in southern Baden, for example, but they should close on Friday afternoon. The sun could even come through in the Allgäu, the same applies to parts of the North Sea coast.

At the beginning of February, Germany is hit by heavy rainfall in many places during the day and at night. © Gottfried Czepluch/Imago

A feature of the current weather situation that probably affects most of us: temperatures feel colder than they actually are. The reason for this phenomenon is rain and strong wind. In parts of Central Germany (Rhein-Main area) it should even be up to 12 degrees warm.

Weather at the weekend in Germany: Changeable and mostly cloudy

In the south-east of Germany it is cloudy on Friday, but it does not rain as heavily as in the north. The sky remained cloudy throughout the weekend and the sun was barely visible. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects heavy gusts of wind for the north-east of Germany, and there should also be thunderstorms in individual areas.

Northern regions such as Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg are confronted with the fronts of a storm from Poland, which also causes changeable weather there. At the weekend, Bavaria is said to have to deal with rainfall in particular, with some parts also being associated with a risk of flooding. The weather pattern is different south of the Alps: Austria is being rolled over by a “snow roller”. In a milder form, however, that should also come down to us.

While temperatures are well above freezing during the day, the cold is particularly popular in the south: According to forecasts, temperatures are between -4 and 2 degrees in eastern Germany, in parts of Bavaria, especially in the direction of the mountainous region, there are even temperature drops of up to -9 degrees possible. Meanwhile, the Bavarian Forest has turned into a winter wonderland. (PF)