The weather in Germany remains extreme: strong floods first cause concern in Baden-Württemberg and then on the Rhine and Moselle. Now there is an official warning of black ice. The news ticker.

Snow masses, floods, black ice – that is extreme in January and February 2021. Beware of black ice! The German Weather Service issued an official severe weather warning on Wednesday.

On the Rhine and on the Moselle prevails after thaw and heavy rains continue Flood .

This News ticker about the weather in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from February 3, 1:20 p.m.: The temperature differences between north and south are increasing. At the weekend, there is a risk of snow and flooding. The weather models calculate 40 to 60 centimeters of fresh snow and drifting snow between Hamburg and Berlin. In the southwest, on the other hand, spring is announced with temperatures of up to 16 degrees, says meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather portal wetter.net With.

“Memories of the snow catastrophe 1978/79 are immediately awakened”, so the weatherman. Particularly explosive: Although the forecast for the weekend is still uncertain where exactly the air mass limit will run, the different weather models are now pretty much in agreement. The focus for permafrost is in the north and east.

The flood situation in the southwest remains. “In Trier, the Moselle should be clear over the 8 meter mark increase, that would mean flooding in numerous towns on the Moselle, ”warns weather expert Jung.

Weather in Germany: Red Alert! Weather service warns of a dangerous situation

Update from February 3rd, 11:06 am: The weather situation in Germany is still pretty precarious on Wednesday: The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of storms with snow and dangerous black ice. Red alert currently applies to two regions:

Official storm warning black ice in the north and north-east: From north-western Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Nordbandenburg, precipitation can be expected at times when the road surface temperature is around or just below 0 degrees. That means the streets can become smooth as glass.

in the north and north-east: From north-western Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Nordbandenburg, precipitation can be expected at times when the road surface temperature is around or just below 0 degrees. That means the streets can become smooth as glass. According to DWD experts, there is consistently snow in the north of Schleswig-Holstein and in the northeast of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (1 to 5 cm fresh snow).

In the southern half, however, it is sometimes stormy. In the high areas there is a thaw.

Weather in Germany: due to flooding in a metropolis of millions – drastic step expected on the Rhine

Update from February 2, 3:59 p.m .: The water level of the Rhine continues to rise. At 3:30 p.m., the Cologne authorities reported a level of 8.23 meters. The Cologne flood protection center expects the water level in the city to reach 8.30 meters on Wednesday morning. Then the so-called applies High water mark 2from which shipping traffic is blocked. The highest water level is expected for Friday, the prognoses are between 8.40 and 8.70 meters.

Further down the Rhine in Duisburg the mark, however, will probably not be reached. The State Environment Agency expects a high between 9.60 and 9.90 meters, the high water mark 2 is there at 11.30 meters.

A cyclist stands on the banks of the Rhine in Cologne and looks at the flood. © Oliver Berg / dpa

Update from February 2, 11:45 a.m .: On the Rhine there is still considerable Flood risk, because of the Thaw and because it continues to rain at times.

The water levels on Tuesday morning were worrying – between Cologne and Duisburg. The river in Cologne had reached a level of 8.14 meters, by Thursday a high of 8.65 meters is expected. That gave the Flood alarm center Mainz known who is responsible for monitoring the situation on the Rhine.

Even more: at the level Duisburg-Ruhrort the maximum water level could be up to 9.55 meters in the coming days. What’s next now? What measures are being taken? In Cologne Shipping is usually stopped from 8.30 meters, which is why this Tuesday because of the Flood a compulsory break threatens.

Flood gates were raised in Cologne at the weekend, and workers built protective walls in the Rodenkirchen district on Friday. Also in areas near the shore Moselle the situation remains tense.

Full flown Rhine meadows, here near Düsseldorf-Kaiserswerth. © IMAGO / Jochen Tack

Weather in Germany: Floods on the Rhine and Moselle

Update from February 1st, 7.10 p.m .: As a result of the persistent rain is even that in Büdingen in Hessen historic old town under water devices. Reason was a Dam break.

Meanwhile, in Koblenz partially flooded the fairground and the campsite. In Cologne and Dusseldorf are already no longer accessible. And further adversity threatens: the Rhine and Main are recorded rising water levels. Accordingly, the situation in large cities such as Koblenz, Mainz, Cologne and Düsseldorf could worsen. Also in Leipzig the water of the White Elster threatens to overflow its banks. In view of the further forecast thaw, adversity threatens here.

Again and again, however, citizens take the weather situation lightly, like RTL reported. So be one Cyclist on a flooded path carried away by the current been, so that the ultimately completely exhausted man be saved with the help of a thermal imaging camera had to. Because he capsized with his canoe was, a 49-year-old had to be pulled from the old Rhine near Rastatt.

Update from February 1st, 2.30 p.m .: During the week it gets mild in the South of Germany. But currently still means: Occasionally strong thaw between Black Forest and the Allgäu.

Weather in Germany: Extreme temperature differences between north and south

The German Weather Service (DWD) therefore continues to warn black ice and smoothness from Northwest up to the southeast, for example in the low mountain ranges of central Germany between the Hunsrück and the Ore Mountains and the Bavarian Forest.

Meanwhile they are Temperature differences in Germany according to the portal wetter.net this monday sometimes very blatant. During the afternoon, as of 2.30 p.m., in the Hanseatic cities Hamburg and Bremen was -1 degree cold and it was only 1 degree in Berlin, the temperatures climbed in Munich (up to 7 degrees) and in Stuttgart (up to 8 degrees).

This trend is expected to intensify in the coming days when in the south Temperatures around 12 degrees are expected, they will stagnate around freezing in the north. The dangers of black ice and floods remain Germany So for now (unfortunately) received.

Covered in snow: The Riepenburger Mühle Boreas in Kirchwerder in Vier- und Marschlande near Hamburg. © IMAGO / Christian Ohde

Weather in Germany: Katwarn triggers due to strong black ice danger

First report from February 1st: Munich – huge Snow crowds, strongly rising river levels because of thaw and Flood, and now that too: On Monday (February 1st) the streets are in Germany partly very smooth. That is why the disaster warning system also has Katwarn triggered.

“Owing to freezing rain or drizzle black ice has to be expected widespread, ”says the website of Katwarn. It is also explained and warned in a drastic choice of words: “There are severe disabilities in road and rail traffic. Avoid Driving! Stay in the house! “

The warning applies until this Monday noon. Meanwhile, at least that sounds Flood risk in the Southwest Germany further down. So reported the Flood forecast center Baden-Württemberg in the morning falling pengel levels throughout Baden-Württemberg, both on Danube, Rhine as well as in Greater Lake Constance area and Allgäu.

At the weekend, for example, it was on the Dreisam in the Black Forest or on the Schussen and Argen in Upper Swabia and on the Rhine on the Swiss border, there were sometimes strong floods.

Weather in Germany: By the weekend it will be very mild in the south

According to wetter.net should the Rainfall until the middle of the week – and it should be really mild in the south of the republic. For example, it should be up to 14 degrees warm in Stuttgart by Saturday.

Follow all developments on the Weather in Germany here in News ticker. (pm)

