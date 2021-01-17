Extreme weather in Germany: A snow roller covers southern Baden-Württemberg, the Lake Constance region and the Ore Mountains in Saxony. In some districts nothing works anymore. The news ticker.

Weather in Germany: Violent Snow falls and huge amounts Fresh snow place entire regions in the southern Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and in Saxony lame.

At medium altitudes as in Allgäu, on the Swabian Alb and in Ore Mountains Because of the snow masses sometimes nothing works anymore.

This News ticker about the weather in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from January 17th, 10:03 p.m .: The remains at the edge of the Alps Warning level of the German Weather Service in red and orange. Especially in the Allgäu consists of official severe weather warning before heavy snowfall *. The night on Monday will be up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow expected. A similar snow roller is approaching the Alps and the Black Forest.

Only in Northeast and extreme west the winter weather remains completely unproblematic. Frost and slipperiness come to almost the entire Federal Republic.

Snow roller causes chaos: Even landslides are possible – after the death drama in the forest, there are now new warnings

Update from January 15, 12:19 p.m .: The Snow roller cares on Edge of the Alps, in the Allgäu, in the Black Forest and the Bavarian Oberland for a real traffic chaos: the Highway 96 near Lindau a traffic jam of around 500 vehicles because some trucks got stuck. Between Kempten and Geisenried At the same time almost 40 of them couldn’t move at all on the federal highway. So asked the police in Allgäu about “urgently avoiding all journeys that are not absolutely necessary”.

Especially Truck driver should therefore Snow chains Put in and wait, the emergency services asked, but they hardly found any parking spaces at the rest stops. On the Bundesstrasse 317 near Stühlingen Dozens of them had to spend the night on Friday in their vehicles because the masses of snow could no longer be removed from the streets. So it was already jammed in Schwarzwald-Baar district violent – the traffic chaos continued into the Waldshut district away. Also around Freiburg the emergency services had to struggle with chaotic conditions: roads had to be closed, buses replaced the trams.

On Friday, the police once again issued an urgent warning against the dangers that the Masses of snow not to be underestimated – and this warning does not only apply to the Road traffic. Numerous trees could not withstand the snow loads sufficiently, and thus also Pedestrians getting dangerous. This also proves a tragic accident in the District of Loerrach: In Whiting, a 72-year-old woman was walking her dog when she killed a tree. Her son found her very hypothermic in the forest on Thursday evening. Although she was resuscitated by the police on site, she died a little later in hospital.

Red Alert: Severe weather warnings issued for Friday

Especially in the mountains, however, there is sometimes the second highest avalanche warning level – with the risk of spontaneous self-timer. in the District of Emmendingen in the Black Forest One street had to be completely closed, because people feared one there landslide due to the snow masses. During the Friday morning, especially in Southwest Germany and in the foothills of the Alps Up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow can still fall. in the Southwest of Baden-Württemberg one expects up to 50 centimeters, im Oberallgäu to Garmisch-Partenkirchen even 60 centimeters of fresh snow.

For the Districts of Lindau, Oberallgäu, Ostallgäu and Garmisch-Partenkirchen was the storm warning the alert level red (level 3) issued – alert level 2, however, prevails in the following German districts:

Ortenau district

District of Emmendingen

District of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald and city of Freiburg

District of Loerrach

Waldshut district

Schwarzwald-Baar district

Rottweil district

Freudenstadt district

Zollernalb district

Tuttlingen district

Constance district

Sigmaringen district

Lake Constance district

Ravensburg district

Original message from January 14, 2021:

Munich / Lake Constance / Zollernalbkreis / Erzgebirge – A real one Snow roller rolls over on January 14th Southern Germany and the low mountain range in the east of the Federal Republic. In some regions and counties, after huge quantities, sometimes nothing goes on the streets. Extreme Weather* in Germany!

Weather in Germany: Snow chaos in the Swabian Alb, in the Allgäu and in the mountains

The night on Thursday were particularly affected by the heavy snowfall Swabian Alb and the foothills of the Black Forest in the Rottweil district.

By partly over 50 centimeters of fresh snow and smoothness for example the traffic in Zollernalb district (around 90 kilometers south of Stuttgart) and completely paralyzed on the climbs to the Alb in the Reutlingen district.

Again ZAK reported, trucks were standing across, long traffic jams formed everywhere. Thousands of people could not drive to their jobs insofar as they were because of the Coronavirus pandemic* weren’t in the home office anyway.

Weather in Germany: Federal road between Wangen and Ravensburg closed, access to A96 tight

But also in Württemberg Allgäu had to have multiple transport connections because of the Snow loads be closed, for example the main road from Wangen to Ravensburg in Upper Swabia.

Most of the day formed between the neighboring one Lindau on Lake Constance and Munich A long traffic jam on the A96 in the Allgäu.

“There are 500 vehicles standing there and cannot go any further,” said Thomas Steur, head of the Lindau Police Inspection, loudly on Thursday morning schwaebische.de: “And our car is behind the clearing vehicle.” No longer even said clearing vehicles came through, access roads to the A96 were in Lake Constance-Room and in the southwest Allgäu temporarily blocked.

Weather in Germany: Heavy snowfalls expected between the Ore Mountains and the Baltic Sea

For example, in the Ore Mountains in Saxony, the situation was on the streets on Thursday because of the many Snow and the smoothness tense. Trucks got stuck, drivers had to park their trucks because nothing was going on. Striking: Between Ore Mountains and the Baltic Sea will also be productive on Friday Snowfall expected.

