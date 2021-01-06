So far there has been little sign of winter wonderland in Germany. Now the German Meteorological Service warns of snow, slipperiness and frost.

The German Weather Service warns of gusts of wind and gusts in East Frisia and on the Baltic coast.

In large parts of Germany there is slipperiness, frost and light snowfall.

Munich – The German weather service has a new warning* for Germany pronounced. To the delight of some Germans, they could finally do so in January a white winter bloom – other areas should oppose windy weather equip.

Weather in Germany: wind and snow are to be expected

It should be on the Western Pomerania coast Squalls give, besides, are Gusts of wind expected in East Friesland and the islands as well as on the Baltic coast. In some areas it should also be closed light snowfall in the east and south come as well as light frost in the middle, in the west and in the south, in the evening also widespread in the north. The accompanying warns DWD in front regional smoothness in the western and southern parts of the country.

At first there is only something regionally Snow and snow showers. During the Night from 5th to 6th January if it spreads in the east and south-east, on Wednesday the snow then moves during the day to the central and western low mountain ranges and large parts of southern Germany. In the north and east, sleet or rain can also be expected in some cases. Until Wednesday noon or evening are up below 200 m in places a few centimeters of fresh snow expected. In the layers above, up to 1 to 5 cm of fresh snow is expected, in parts of the Alpine foothills and in the Resin 5 to 10 cm, in eastern stagnant areas of the Harz also up to 15 cm.

Weather in Germany: Map shows frost, slipperiness and cold

The card of the German weather service shows with the areas marked in yellowwhere black ice, frost and snowfall can be expected. At the top of the country marked in orange there are gusts of wind and storms.

Weather in Germany, January 5, 6:35 p.m. © Screenshot of the German Weather Service

The weather in Germany: In which cities it winds or snows

In the Bavarian capital Munich it should be light between January 6th, 6:00 am and January 7th, midnight Snowfall come in between 2 cm and 5 cm and become smooth. Also in Hanover, Erfurt, Dresden and Berlin Light snowfall can be expected between January 6th and 7th. In the areas around Magdeburg, Saarbrücken, Mainz, Stuttgart, Bremen, Hamburg and Kiel is in the night from Wednesday to Thursday frost to be expected, smoothness can also occur in certain areas.

In the areas Kiel, Lübeck, Bergen and Rostock is with Wind to storm gusts to be expected. Squalls occur at high speeds in the Bergen region between 55 km / h and 70 km / h from the northeast. Storm gusts of up to 80 km / h must be expected in exposed locations. Gusts of wind occur at high speeds in Kiel around 55 km / h from the northeast. Storm gusts around 65 km / h must be expected in exposed locations.