In the last few days, many regions have been happy about the onset of winter and snowfall. But now it’s getting really cold. Arctic nights are waiting. All news here in the weather ticker.

Weather in Germany : Snowfall, smoothness and cold characterized the first days of the year.

: Snowfall, smoothness and cold characterized the first days of the year. Well be in the south double-digit minus degrees expected.

expected. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Berlin / Munich – building a snowman, sledding and snowball fights. In the last few days, many areas were allowed to move into Germany about snow looking forward. Even the north got a few flakes. And the way it looks, the trend is not ending yet. But it should be icy cold. Double-digit minus degrees?

Weather in Germany: minus 13 degrees – temperatures “colder than all of last winter”

“There are a few really cold nights towards us ”, says meteorologist Andreas Machalica wetter.com. While it has snowed frequently in the last few days, the cold is now coming Germany. In the south in particular, the temperatures are “sometimes colder than all of last winter”, according to the meteorologist.

On Sunday night it gets really icy. At the Edge of the Alps the temperatures drop to -13 degrees. For comparison: Last year it was a minimum of -8 degrees. “On the edge of the Alps and in the Black Forest, sometimes severe frost below -10 degrees,” he warns German weather service. “Freezing drizzle” poses a risk of slipperiness here. So: drivers pay attention. There have already been numerous ice accidents this winter.

Good Morning! At the #Weekend it gets quieter in the weather, but much colder! Icy threatens #Nights. in the #South even below minus 10 degrees! 🗺️ More weather maps at: https://t.co/8KhJLyZ3bc pic.twitter.com/M2EfvDYcj3 – Meteored | the weather (@MeteoredDE) January 8, 2021

And snow? The east in particular is allowed to enjoy light snowfall Germany still happy. The clouds move into the Ore Mountains and let the last few flakes fall into the night. Usually it is “a few centimeters Fresh snow“And” hardly any significant increase in new snow, “he said DWD. In the rest of the country, it can become slippery in places above about 400 meters. Light rain is to be expected on the North Sea coast.

Weather in Germany: It remains icy – two-digit minus degrees – weather contrasts are building up

But what happens next? The contrasts will probably build up increasingly over the next week. Mild air comes into the country from the west, while the cold air comes from the east. The lows on Monday “from northwest to southeast lie between +4 and-11 degrees, in some alpine valleys still below, ”informs the DWD. Germany So experiences mixed conditions. In many regions, changeable weather can be expected – partly rain, partly snow – and milder temperatures. Stormy gusts are predicted at the sea and in low mountain ranges.

List of rubric lists: © Marcel Kusch / dpa