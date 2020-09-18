Is there a white Christmas this year? Now there are first forecasts about the first snowfall in the Federal Republic.

The weather in Germany is anything but autumnal at the moment.

When does winter come and with it the first snow?

Hope for a white Christmas dies last.

Munich – Germany has experienced an unusually warm autumn so far. 31 degrees as on Tuesday in Freiburg are more reminiscent of summer bathing weather than gray autumn sadness. On Thursday (September 17th) there was a small drop in temperature in the Federal Republic of Germany, but the dreary weather, which is often predestined for September, has not yet materialized – but how long will the summer last?

Weather in Germany: forecast for the first snow – is there a white Christmas?

The high heat should be a thing of the past with current weather forecasts by October at the latest. Then when the days get shorter and the temperatures milder, it’s moving too Christmas getting closer. Until then, it is still more than three months, but the long-term model of the American weather service National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already dared a first prognosis. When will the first come snow? May we look over white Christmas looking forward?

According to NOAA winter 2020/21 will be way too warm – so far, almost normal. On a national average, temperatures in December should not fall below freezing point at 1 to 2 degrees. Advanced snow so again a shortage? Due to the phenomenon of the so-called Christmas jam, the chances of a white festival decrease due to the transported mild, humid air. For this reason, the winters around the turn of the year were recently significantly warmer than decades ago. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Berlin the winter of 2019/20 was even the warmest since weather records began in 1881.

Weather in Germany: Long-term model shows – less and less snow in Europe

A significant factor is picking out loud Wetter.com meteorologist Paul Heger meanwhile that too Climate change a. The polar regions heat up much faster and the ice melts, which in turn affects what is known as the polar vortex. This large-scale low altitude usually makes for cold winters in Germany. But if the polar vortex changes, the weather situation also shifts in Europe and Germany would have to reckon with “serious effects” on winter.

Reiner reports on a long-term model that predicts the frost days up to the year 2100. According to this, there will be around 30 fewer frost days in Central Europe in 80 years than before. Because this development is exponential, it can be assumed that in Germany less and less in the next few years snow gives. The illustration of the changing Polar vortex can be seen in the following video.

Weather in Germany: White Christmas? Snow probably only in January

But when will the first come snow? According to Wetter.com are also this year the chances of white Christmas relatively low. Rather, the first snowfall is not expected until the new year. January is traditionally the coldest month in Germany. If the temperatures are continuously in the negative range, the country is colored white. The calculation is simple.

Due to the long-term forecast, it remains to be seen to what extent the situation will develop in three months. According to the weather service, a cold winter with permafrost could still be imminent due to the arctic polar air, even if it doesn’t look like it at the moment. This leaves at least a small hope of white Christmas. (as)