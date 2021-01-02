Permafrost and cold determine the weather in Germany. January 2021 starts with gloomy prospects. Then it’s time to take out the snow shovel! Here you can find the current weather forecast.

Snowfall, cold, frost and slipperiness remain with us at the start of the new year 2021.

remain with us at the start of the new year 2021. With the weather in Germany there is no trend reversal in sight, the times in January 2021 remain frosty.

there is no trend reversal in sight, the times in January 2021 remain frosty. The weather forecast for Germany in the news ticker.

Update from January 1, 2021: “One is coming soon larger snow load towards us, ”promises meteorologist Anna Gröbel von wetter.com. At the Sunday is it starting. in the It is snowing heavily in the east and also in Berlin. In the south – on the Alps – it remains rather dry.

Weather in Germany: Does Genoa low “Lisa” bring snow?

Mediterranean deep “Lisa” shovels moist air from the Adriatic to us, reports the German weather service (DWD). From Saxony and Brandenburg through the middle to Saarland, according to the DWD weather experts, with “extensive precipitation – mostly as snow“To be expected (see also update from December 30th, 10:40 am). It remains to be seen whether there will be enough snow to cover the plains. The polar air provides a real winter feeling at higher altitudes (from 400 meters). Permafrost and smoothness but are still part of it.

Update from December 31, 11:07 a.m .: Especially in the West of Germany should there be snow on New Year’s Eve. Clouds from the west bring precipitation, so it is in the Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and southern North Rhine-Westphalia should snow. The German Weather Service (DWD) even issued warnings under these predictions.

In Rhineland-Palatinate the DWD warns with level 2 Snowfall. The weather service predicts flakes, especially in locations over 400 meters. It will also be slippery on the streets. The situation should relax from noon and only lightly snow until New Year’s morning. New snow amounts of up to ten centimeters are expected.

It looks similar in the Southwest of Baden-Württemberg out. Here, too, the DWD warns with level 2. Although it should only snow properly from a height of 800 meters, there is more white from the sky. The DWD expects up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow. The temperatures below zero also cause frost south of Stuttgart and therefore slippery roads.

The German Weather Service predicts snowfall for New Year’s Eve and even warns of it. © German Weather Service (DWD)

Weather in Germany: Little snow depth on New Year’s Eve – here it becomes white at the turn of the year

Update from December 30th, 10:40 a.m.: The weather in Germany hardly puts everyone in a good mood. It is mostly wet and gray. To New Year’s Eve brings in, however small depression over Belgium heavy rainfall – and there is snow included, explains Lars Dahlstrom from the weather portal kachelmannwetter.com.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the Saarland and the southern one North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), snow can be expected early in the morning, even at lower altitudes. During the day, the snow line is 200 to 400 meters. In the low mountain ranges, a few centimeters of fresh snow is possible, reports the German Weather Service (DWD). In stowage positions of Eifel and Hunsrück it is even up to 10 centimeters of fresh snow.

So there is sun on the last day of the year in the east and south-east. The maximum values ​​are 1 to 6 degrees. In the higher mountains there is a slight permafrost.

This is the weather on New Year’s Eve

In the New Years Eve According to the DWD weather experts, there are seldom larger gaps in the clouds. In some areas there is rain, sleet and snow, which also reach the east on New Year’s morning. Only in the southeast does it remain free of precipitation at temperatures of up to minus 8 degrees. Otherwise the lows are between 2 and minus 4 degrees.

On New Year’s Eve there should be snow in some places in Germany. (Symbol image) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa / picture alliance

Weather in Germany – Another snowfall on the way

Frau Holle then shakes the first again Sunday in the new year their beds will be made vigorously. “Moving in next Sunday Snow depth across Germany. There should be snow all the way down, ”shares Meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met With. The weather models agree on that.

This time a snow depth is approaching from the south, explains Jung. It moves from north to south across Germany. The temperatures drop by up to 2 degrees and that could then also bring snowfalls in the north. However, it remains quite mild in the north with 3 to 4 degrees, admits the weather frog. Then there could only be sleet or rain there. “In the rest of the country there are snowflakes all the way down and white landscapes cannot be ruled out from 200 meters”, says the meteorologist.

Weather at the end of the year: ice and snow cover Germany – “Avoid all car journeys”

First report from December 29, 2020

Munich / Offenbach – The wish to celebrate Christmas in the snow probably did not come true for many. There was only isolated snow in Germany during the holidays. But between Christmas and New Years It’s getting really cold in many places now. It should also snow – and that can be quite uncomfortable.

Weather at the end of the year: ice and snowfall in the north

During the nights, the German Weather Service (DWD) warns in whole Germany with warning level 1 of frost and slipperiness. In the north, snow can also fall in the regions between Hamburg, Kiel and Schwerin. There is only light snowfall – but the amount is still enough for smooth roads.

Heavy snowfall will be in Black Forest expected in Baden-Württemberg. Sometimes flakes are said to fall here from a height of 400 meters. In higher altitudes the DWD warns Drifting snow with warning level 2. “In the prevailing wind conditions, the amount of fresh snow and the loose snow cover cause snowdrifts above 800 m,” according to the DWD on its website. Roads and rails may sometimes not be passable. “Avoid all car journeys! Only drive with winter equipment! “it continues. The warning applies to the south-western districts of Baden-Württemberg.

“Avoid all car journeys! Only drive with winter equipment! ”Warns the DWD for regions in the Black Forest. © German Weather Service (DWD)

Weather at the end of the year: squalls in Baden-Württemberg and on the Bavarian edge of the Alps

South of Stuttgart It shouldn’t snow, but there should be strong winds. The DWD warns with level 2 of gusts at speeds between 70 and 85 kilometers per hour. The weather service predicts similar conditions for the Bavarian edge of the Alps. Storm gusts of this category are also expected from heights of 1,500 m. At higher altitudes, the winds can even reach speeds of 100 km / h.

Snow and slippery roads made Bavaria’s road conditions difficult from Monday to Tuesday. Numerous accidents occurred. Enterprising people enjoyed the snow-covered landscapes in the foothills of the Alps. Much to the chagrin of those responsible on site. The Miesbach district administrator even turned to Prime Minister Markus Söder to restrict day tourism during the corona pandemic. (lb)

