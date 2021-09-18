fromMarcus Gable conclude

Summer has to give way, autumn is approaching. The third season is immediately noticeable across the country. Frost on the ground will also quickly get the heating systems going.

Munich – summer friends have to be very strong now. It’s time to say goodbye. “Let’s not kid ourselves: Summer 2021 is over”, says qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung, looking at the coming days and weeks, the bitter, if not surprising, finding.

Now this summer wasn’t exactly a splendid specimen of his species. Relatively cool, quite wet and on top of that totally unstable. But what the expert of wetter.net prophesies, sounds like a radical change: “Next week the heating season will definitely start for almost everyone in Germany.” There is “a temperature drop in autumn”, which also begins on September 22nd according to the calendar.

Weather in Germany: Are we getting a stable autumn high or a changeable situation?

After the first meteorological autumn weeks have turned out to be a pleasant late summer, it must now be shown who will determine our climate in the near future. You can choose between “a stable autumn high or at least the changeable weather conditions”.

First, the low Roland says goodbye to Eastern Europe and lets colder air masses into Germany. Friday will be changeable with sun and clouds. Rain can also fall.

Weather in Germany: In the next few days still around 20 degrees

The best prospects are in a strip in the west of North Rhine-Westphalia via Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Baden-Württemberg and into Bavaria. There it also loosens up in the evening. “In the east, on the other hand, the clouds remain a little more numerous,” explains Jung. On the Upper Rhine it can be up to 24 degrees, in the north, east and south-east, however, the 20-degree mark is not reached.

Saturday morning is sunny after the fog has cleared. Clouds then only hang over the east and there is “a low risk of more showers”. During the day, the sun continues to dominate, smaller downpours are possible, especially in the low mountain range. Here, too, it remains cooler in the eastern half of the country with 16 to 19 degrees than in the west, where 23 degrees are expected. On the Upper Rhine even 24 degrees are possible again.

Bad visibility: It is not only colder in Germany, but also foggy in the morning. © Angelika Warmuth / dpa

Weather in Germany: Rainy in the south on Sunday and snow in the Alps possible

Jung describes Sunday as “very interesting”. Then the north gets a lot of sun. “In the south, thick clouds are coming in from France, which in the south of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria bring heavy downpours in some cases, here and there with thunder and lightning,” warns the weather expert.

And: snow can even fall down to 1,600 meters in the Alps. While the values ​​on the Upper Rhine drop to autumnal 14 degrees and the south-east has to make do with 17 degrees, the west can again brace itself for 22 degrees.

Weather in Germany: New week will probably bring a lot of sun and high air pressure

The week that will end with the general election is then going on in a friendly manner. “The new week will bring a lot of sunshine. The high will probably prevail, high air pressure determines the weather, ”summarizes Jung. On Monday morning it was initially very fresh, “with a lot of fog and quite a bit of haze”. In the east the day brings up to 17 degrees, in the southwest the temperatures climb to 21 degrees.

Tuesday looks similar. The sun dominates. Here, too, it will be 20 to 21 degrees warmer in the west than in the east. In Bavaria only 16 degrees are probably reached.

Weather in Germany: At the beginning of autumn, ground frost is to be expected

Then comes Wednesday. And with it autumn too. Jung speaks of “quite a cold start”. In the morning it is not even five degrees in the middle and in the south. “Here and there we also have to expect ground frost, at the latest by then most of the heaters will probably start,” the weather man suspects.

It will be “a great, sunny day”, but the thermometers show “18 to 20 degrees”. In the north and east it is probably only 15 degrees. After all: As early as Thursday, warmer air masses are pushing in again. No more late summer, but at least a few wonderful autumn days.

A look at the trend up to October 2nd shows that the temperatures will pick up again after a drop, but above 25 degrees it is probably only in the west. More alarming for flora and fauna: apart from the south, very little rainfall is to be expected. (mg)

