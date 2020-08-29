Midsummer is drawing to a close in Germany. Instead, there is a storm warning for Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg for the weekend. The Germany weather in the news ticker.

Weather in Germany * : Of the German Weather Service (DWD) speaks one for the weekend storm warning * for 25 counties in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg out.

: Of the speaks one for the weekend for 25 counties in and out. Midsummer is going in Germany in his last moves.

in his last moves. Follow all developments on the Weather in Germany* here in News ticker.

Munich – It’s getting uncomfortable in southern Germany, between Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. In the extreme south of the Federal Republic Germany.

Weather in Germany: Continuous rain between Lake Constance, Alpine foothills and Munich

So he warns German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday evening, August 28th severe rains between the Lake Constance in Baden-Württemberg, the foothills of the Alps in Bavaria and the Bavarian capital Munich with partly long-lasting continuous rain. The warning level “red” applies in a total of 25 districts. Precipitation of up to 90 liters per square meter is expected.

Affected state Severe weather warning with continuous rain in the following districts Baden-Württemberg Biberach district, Lake Constance district, Ravensburg district Bavaria District of Lindau, District, Unterallgäu, District Oberallgäu, District Ostallgäu, District Kempten, District Günzburg, District Garmisch-Partenkirchen, District Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen, District Weilheim-Schongau, District Miesbach, District Rosenheim, District Landsberg am Lech, District and City of Augsburg , Aichach-Friedberg district, Dachau district, Starnberg district, Munich district and city, Ebersberg district, Erding district, Freising district, Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm district

Furthermore, the DWD partly striking weather with also heavy rain showers in the north Upper Bavaria and in Lower Bavaria until the Upper Palatinate. The warning level “orange” applies here. And that’s not all: between Lake Constance and the Upper Palatinate Forest – i.e. in roughly the same area – continuous rain must also be expected on Saturday.

Weather in Germany: Continuous rain on Lake Constance and in the Allgäu

in the Allgäu can then, it says on the part of DWD, up to 100 liters of rain fall per square meter. The warning before continuous rain remains.

Follow all weather developments in Germany here in the news ticker.

Attention, there is a storm warning in southern Germany against heavy continuous rain (valid from 6:00 p.m. tonight). / Vhttps://t.co/YyavIupCR4 – DWD (@DWD_presse) August 28, 2020

