The summer temperatures are not saying goodbye, but in many places the weather in Germany makes for uncomfortable hours on weekends. All information in the news ticker.

The weather in Germany makes for a fickle, changeable weekend.

The DWD is now warning of heavy rain, storms and even floods in many places (see original report).

This news ticker is continuously updated.

Offenbach – The warm temperatures of the past few days have already given a first foretaste of the coming summer *. But Germany has to wait a few more days for sun, perfect bathing weather and the odd sunburn, because showers and thunderstorms * make the weather much more uncomfortable in many places at the weekend.

Stormy weather in Germany at the weekend – DWD warns of strong thunderstorms

While showers * and thunderstorms remain the exception in the northeast on Friday and Saturday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD), rain, lightning and thunder must still be expected in the other parts of the country. Even in parts of Bavaria, thunderstorms are the order of the day after sunny spring weather. According to the DWD, it crashes in Franconia, Swabia and in

Partly strong near the Alps. The meteorologists also do not rule out heavy rain, squalls and hail.

In Baden-Württemberg, people also have to be prepared for uncomfortable weather. During the course of Friday, the meteorologists expect some heavy thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the thunderstorms on Friday night, according to the DWD, initially ease somewhat.

Weather in Germany: Thunderstorms and heavy rain in many places – DWD warns of floods

But with lightning and thunder and rain in many places, there is also the danger of flooding. According to the DWD, there is still a risk of local storms, especially from downpours, so that occasionally full cellars and flooded underpasses can be expected. However, the temperatures cannot be driven away by the wet low. With temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees it can get muggy in many places.

Even on Sunday and at the start of the new week, the weather remains changeable and warm in early summer. The focus of the showers and thunderstorms is increasingly shifting to the southern half. In the northern half the sun can show itself more often and it remains mostly dry. The daily highs should be between 20 and 27 degrees.

The changeable weather had already shown itself in many places on Thursday. The police and fire brigade had to move in several times due to severe storms in Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse.

The storms at the weekend are likely to reinforce many people’s longing for a wonderful summer. But when does summer really start? A weather expert now dares to make a forecast * for June. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA