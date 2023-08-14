Home page World

The summer is full throttle again. In addition to sunshine and heat, weather experts are also announcing storms with heavy rain, hail and squalls.

Munich – Summer is back in Germany and is supposed to bring really hot weather in its last breaths. After muggy temperatures and a high risk of local storms in the coming days, according to weather experts, a great dry heat is imminent at the weekend.

According to meteorologists, problems are currently still caused by an air mass limit over the middle of Germany. North of it it is rather fresher, towards the south it is rather warmer. The collision of both air masses currently brings a great potential for severe thunderstorms and severe weather.

Summer weather in Germany: Oppressive humidity and thunderstorms, then great heat

“The full autumn of the past two weeks has flown by! August is now going at a completely different pace,” says qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met in a message. However, the storms that precede the heat can bring heavy rain, hail and squalls.

At the same time, the weather these days is oppressive and humid, which can shake many a circulation. After the autumn weather at the beginning of the month, there is another blatant change in the weather these days. According to Jung, new showers are approaching from the west and north-west, “and then it can sometimes crash,” says the weather expert.

Weather in Germany: DWD warns of extreme heat and severe thunderstorms

Also the German Weather Service (DWD) is already warning on Monday (14 August) of strong thunderstorms in south-west Germany and of severe heat stress in the east and south. Extreme heat must therefore be expected in parts of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. On Tuesday (August 15) this should also reach Berlin and Brandenburg.

By the weekend, the oppressive humidity and thunderstorm activity should ease off a bit. “Towards the weekend, the more stable summer weather could approach again from the southwest,” reports wetter.com meteorologist Alex König. Then there will be more sunshine and even more heat. Regionally, the maximum values ​​can even reach up to 35 degrees again. The autumnal weather in Germany is history for the time being.

Summer in Germany is back: The weather for the coming days

These are the prospects for the coming days:

Tuesday 15 August 2023 25 to 31 degrees, local showers, thunderstorms and severe weather Wednesday 16 August 2023 24 to 33 degrees, thunderstorms and storms due to heavy rain, hail and squalls Thursday 17 August 2023 2 to 29 degrees, showers and thunderstorms with sunshine, slowly calming down in the evening Friday 18 August 2023 24 to 34 degrees, alternating sun and clouds, hardly any showers and thunderstorms Saturday 19 August 2023 27 to 35 degrees, lots of sunshine and very hot Sunday 20 August 2023 27 to 36 degrees, great heat, hardly any thunderstorms, lots of sunshine Monday 21 August 2023 26 to 37 degrees, hot summer weather, hardly any showers or thunderstorms Tuesday 22 August 2023 24 to 35 degrees, sunny, dry and very hot

However, the exact values ​​of the new heat from Saturday (August 19) are still uncertain. “It could be 37 or 38 degrees at the top, maybe a little more, but that’s still uncertain!” explains weather expert Jung. (hg)