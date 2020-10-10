The weather in Germany does not allow a golden October. If you are hoping for nice autumn weather at the weekend, you have to dress pretty warm.

Update from October 10th, 3:45 p.m .: It stays on Sunday too weather condition Still uncomfortable in the Federal Republic. At the edge of the Alps, tomorrow will turn into thick clouds rain expected, which could turn into snow from an altitude of 1200 meters. In the north, west and southwest he says DWD regional showers for the whole day before. In the northwest, isolated thunderstorms and sleet are also possible. The Maximum temperatures range between nine and 14 degrees. Monday is also promising DWD forecast To get wet and cold before Germany could stay mostly dry again on Tuesday.

Weather in Germany: winter tires ready? Ground frost on Sunday night

Update from October 10th, 10.55 a.m.: Especially with a view to the upcoming frost, drivers should too Beginning of autumn be attentive. “From O to O” – from Easter to October, a donkey bridge prescribes the use of summer tires. If you haven’t switched to winter tires yet, you should get started soon. This is also made clear by the weather on Saturday, which is already uncomfortably gray and wet in large parts of Germany. For example in Bavaria, as in the entire southern half of the country.

In the middle and north of Germany, sun lovers can look forward to these days again: here and now the sun peeps through the clouds. With up to 14 degrees, isolated regions in western Germany in particular benefit. At the Low point of shiver eleven degrees stagnate Munich in the south and Kiel in the north of Germany.

You can already feel the cool polar air, which will make the weather changeable in the coming days. The reports German Weather Service (DWD). On Sunday night, ground frost at zero to three degrees is to be expected in areas in the south and east of Germany.

Weather in Germany: Forecast for Saturday – sunshine in the north, rain in the south

Update from October 9th, 10:13 pm: The closer the weekend gets, the clearer it becomes that many regions of Germany can still expect a reasonably pleasant Saturday: The Maximum temperatures are between eleven degrees in Emden and 14 degrees in Frankfurt. This is much cooler than in some regions in the past few days, but: According to Wetteronline, the middle and north are expecting Germany mostly pure sunshine – with the exception of Hamburg. In the south, especially in the southwest, it can partly rain. Something cooler and rainier it’s going to be Sunday – but here, too, the sun blinks through from time to time.

Weather in Germany: polar air rolls in – before that again values ​​of up to 21 degrees

First report from October 8th: Munich – Polar air rolls up. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced that this cold front was already over central Germany on Friday. The consequences: In the south it is still mild, in the north, however, there is cool sea air. In a strip from Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland to Saxony and southern Brandenburg, according to the forecast of the DWD experts, it is very cloudy to overcast, at times there is rain with maximum values ​​of 13 to 17 degrees. Near the Alps in the south, the sun shines longer at temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees (!).

Weather in Germany: “Cold egg” with minus 30 degrees is rolling towards Germany

It is coming Cold front from low “Esther” Slowly forward, but then at around 5500 meters a “cold egg pushes its way exactly towards Germany”, says graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung to the weather portal wetter.net With. “The egg has a temperature of partial minus 30 degrees. Nowhere in all of Europe is it colder at this altitude, ”explains weather expert Jung. A look at the weather map at this altitude would show that. It is very nice to see how “this isolated cold egg is rolling towards Germany”.

This has consequences for the weather * in Germany. October is on the wrong track, at least in terms of temperature. During the day, temperatures barely reach 10 degrees, explains Jung. At night the values ​​drop below 5 degrees, ground frost is sometimes possible. A forecast for the chances of one golden autumn Meteorologist Jung also provides: “He won’t come to us this year either, at least not in October.” Snowflakes could fall from 900 to 1000 meters on the weekend.

Weather in Germany: early winter in October

On the Alps and in the adjacent foreland, the snowfall line * sinks, according to the DWD, on Sunday night 1000 meters from. Otherwise there is no precipitation and the sky loosens up in areas. Here the temperatures drop to 0 degrees, otherwise values ​​of 2 to 6 degrees and on the coasts of 8 degrees are to be expected. There may be fog in places.

On the south-eastern and eastern edge of the Alps, snow falls from the sky above 1000 meters on Sunday, according to the DWD. Otherwise it will rain. According to the DWD forecast, the weather in Germany is quite mixed, with showers and thunderstorms, but sometimes sunny sections.

Weather situation on Saturday morning: At around 5500 meters above sea level, a cold egg is rolling precisely towards Germany, explains graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung. © meteociel.fr

In front Ground frost and Slippery road warns meteorologist Dominik Jung, especially on Monday morning. “The combination of ground frost and early morning fog can lead to dangerous black ice,” explains Jung. If you don’t have winter tires on your car yet, you should maybe take care of them at the weekend, so his tip. It could be pretty slippery in the lowlands.

Weather in Germany: forecast for the next few days

Meteorologist Dominik Jung summarized the outlook for the weather in Germany in October 2020 as follows:

Friday: 13 to 20 degrees, rainy in the middle, otherwise showers, but sometimes sunshine and sometimes warm

13 to 20 degrees, rainy in the middle, otherwise showers, but sometimes sunshine and sometimes warm Saturday: 7 to 14 degrees, much fresher, mix of sun and clouds, showers, sometimes short thunderstorms

7 to 14 degrees, much fresher, mix of sun and clouds, showers, sometimes short thunderstorms Sunday: 8 to 14 degrees, variable with showers and some sunshine, cold in the morning

8 to 14 degrees, variable with showers and some sunshine, cold in the morning Monday: 7 to 13 degrees, after a cool night, sometimes sun, sometimes clouds and new rain from the west

7 to 13 degrees, after a cool night, sometimes sun, sometimes clouds and new rain from the west Tuesday: 7 to 13 degrees, mixed April weather

7 to 13 degrees, mixed April weather Wednesday: 6 to 14 degrees, sometimes sun, sometimes clouds and short showers

Weather madness in October? The 100-year calendar does not predict anything good. Some may have already ticked off autumn internally and are preparing for the next season. Is there a white Christmas this year? The first forecasts are already there.

