May on a record course: Will the so-called merry month manage to turn things around at least in its last days after the bad weather so far?

Munich / Offenbach – The so-called merry month of May has not yet lived up to its name. In large parts of Germany there has been cool, dreary weather for many days with a lot of rain and only a few sunny sections. How will the weather be in the coming days?

Weather in Germany: May on a cold record course

So far, May is even heading for a new record – unfortunately in terms of cold. If the current weather forecasts come true, May 2021 will be the coldest since 1991, i.e. for more than 30 years.

According to the German Meteorological Service, the reason for this is a “low pressure area over the British Isles”, which brings cool Atlantic air from the west and south-west. The high pressure area, on the other hand, is stuck in the east, as meteorologist Jan Schenk from “Weather channel” explained. As a result, in the course of the week in northern Russia up to 30 degrees are possible, whereas in Germany the temperatures do not even want to climb to the 20-degree mark.

Weather in Germany: Glimmer of hope for Pentecost

And that will probably not change significantly in the foreseeable future. The only consolation could be a small glimmer of hope for the Pentecost days. At least a short positive surprise cannot be ruled out. According to DWD outlook, it will be increasingly dry and partly sunny from the west on Thursday. Then the maximum temperatures could rise to 12 to 18 degrees. The wind should also decrease then. Meteorologist Michaela Koschak also predicts this in a similar way t-online.de. She also expects more sunny sections and less wind and rain from Thursday.

Weather consolation in May: “Sun as strong as in July”

For the weekend, the DWD has announced a setback for Saturday and Sunday in the form of increasing clouds and rain showers in many places. In Bavaria, even fresh snow should be possible. But on Whit Monday the values ​​then rise again a little. According to the DWD, the changing to cloudy or rainy weather could only hold up in the north. In the rest of Germany it should remain largely dry, in the south also longer sunny. Highs 13 to 19 degrees. In addition, the sun is “as strong in May as it is in July,” says Schenk. So when she shows up, it quickly gets warmer. (va)