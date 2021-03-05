The weather on Friday is divided into two camps. It is rainy in the south, sunny in the north – but dangerous weather conditions are already approaching: a monster storm is brewing.

Friday morning starts very wet in the south. The north will still get some sunshine before the weather situation will completely change in the next few days. A monster storm is imminent. The meteorologist Dominik Jung says: “The European weather model calculates a severe storm situation over the middle and partly in the south of Germany.” Sometimes the gale-force gusts will be fast up to 70 kilometers per hour. When it comes to winter, too, Jung is certain that it was not the last snow: “So winter sends greetings again.” Especially at high altitudes, it can become slippery due to freezing wetness or sleet. As BW24 * reports, Germany faces storm weather with hurricane-like gusts.

The Weather in Stuttgart Friday is split into sunshine and rain, which will soon grow into a storm.