Weather | In Finland, we may have to get used to even drier summers

Climate change increases extreme weather events, which may mean more dry periods.

Forecan meteorologist Markus Mäntykannas warned on Tuesday in his blog post, that the risk of wildfires is significant due to the dryness of the soil. It is particularly dry in the southern and southwestern parts of the country.

According to Mäntykannas, the soil can become exceptionally dry in mid-June in Uusimaa and Finland proper. Typically, the soil would be so dry in the summer months in the Mediterranean countries, but now drought also threatens parts of central and northern Europe, he writes.

The comparison to the Mediterranean region is that of the project manager of the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke). Kimmo Söderholmin considered descriptive. He confirms that most of the country is currently drier than average for the time.

“Yes, that terrain is very dry,” says Söderholm.

On Wednesday, the forest fire warning was in force almost throughout the country. In the southwestern parts of the country, the risk of forest fires was even very high.

Do you have to? Getting used to drier summers in Finland? According to Söderholm, you should at least be prepared for its possibility.

“We know that climate change is actually here and that it increases extreme weather events. After all, dryness is an extreme phenomenon. It is possible that droughts will occur more often than in our recent history.”

According to Söderholm, the drought brings challenges, for example, to farmers and those who get their water from ring wells that utilize groundwater.

“Groundwater levels typically drop at this point in the summer. If the water supply is based on one’s own well, in dry areas it is worth assessing the adequacy of the well.”

Open fires are prohibited when the forest fire warning is in effect.