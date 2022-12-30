State of Mexico.- A few hours after the arrival of the New Year 2023, the Weather forecast today December 30, 2022 in Ecatepec de Morelos realizes a start to the weekend with temperate environment since the maximum temperature will not reach 20 degrees Celcius.

The local thermometer will mark temperatures between 8 to 12 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 19 degrees Celciuswhich will descend up to 9 degrees Celcius at dawn tomorrow December 21, 2022.

Between 08:00 a.m. and 02:00 p.m. it is forecast partly cloudy sky with cloudy intervals.

From 2:00 p.m. the sky will become even more cloudy, later giving way to light rain overnight.

Severe rainfall will occur between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

During the night, there will be cloudy skies with light rain with temperatures close to 13°C.

The wind will be from the South component throughout the day, with an average speed of 7 km/h.