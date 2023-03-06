Before leaving home try to bring a full bottle of water. And it is that he weather forecast today March 06, 2023 warns of the continuation of a strong heat wave in the Mexican municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos, related to the maximum temperature up to 28 degrees Celsius.

The local thermometer will mark temperatures between 17 to 25 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 28 degrees Celciuswhich will reach the minimum of 17 degrees Celsius at night.

The sky will be clear before 9:00 a.m. and then it will be partly cloudy.

Weather Edomex March 6, 2023:

During the morning of this Monday, March 6, 2023, it is expected cool to cool environment and warm atmosphere with scattered clouds during the afternoon in much of the State of Mexico.

Although the heat wave will not let up this week, the authority completely rules out the possibility of rain in both Edomex and CDMX.

The estimated maximum temperature in the state is 28 to 30°C.

We invite you to read:

The northeast wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 35 km/h.