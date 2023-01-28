In more information of the day, in DEBATE we say what is foreseen by the weather forecast today january 28, 2023 in Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico. This way you will know if you should go out warmer than normal or if you should even carry an umbrella.

The thermometer of the most populated municipality of the Mexican territory will mark temperatures between 6 to 17 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 23 degrees Celciusafter 2:00 p.m.

From dawn and until shortly after 10:00 a.m., approximately, it is expected mostly cloudy sky with low thermal sensation.

Already between 11:00 and 17:00 the sky will be a little clearer although with the presence of cloudy intervals towards dusk.

In the afternoon there will be cloudy intervals and with temperatures around 22°C. No chance of rain this Saturday.

During the night, there will be clear skies with temperatures close to 16°C.

The South winds throughout the day, with an average speed of 7 km/h.

Weather Edomex January 28, 2023:

is forecast cold to very cold environment with possible frost in high areas and fog banks in the State of Mexico, reported the National Meteorological System (SMN).

The weather forecast today january 28, 2023 indicates sky with scattered clouds and haze during the day, with no probability of rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature for this Saturday, January 28 in Edomex is 23 to 25°C.

The south component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 35 km/h.