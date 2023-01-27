It’s Friday and the body knows it! Do you already have a plan for today? In DEBATE we tell you all about the weather forecast today january 27, 2023 in Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico.

The local thermometer will mark temperatures between 5 to 20 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 22 degrees Celciuswhich will descend to the 11 degrees Celcius at sunset this Friday.

Although in the first hours it is expected cloudy sky over the towns of Ecatepec, in the afternoon it will change to mostly clear sky.

The sun will rise shortly after 07:00 and set after 18:00.

In the afternoon they will highlight cloudy intervals with temperatures around 21°C.

already at night there will be clear skies with temperatures close to 14°C.

South winds throughout the day, with an average speed of 8 km/

Weather Edomex January 27, 2023:

is forecast very cold to cold environment with possible frost in high areas and fog banks at dawn this Friday in the State of Mexico.

According to the National Meteorological System (SMN), today there will be sky with scattered clouds Y haze during the day.

No chance of rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature in Edomex is 22 to 24°C.

The south component wind 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.