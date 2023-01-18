It’s already navel of the week! Do not miss the weather forecast today January 18, 2023, in DEBATE we will tell you what is expected temperature up to 25 degrees Celcius with partly cloudy sky in the municipality of Ecatepec de MorelosMexico state.

Before 08:00 a.m., a sunrise with temperatures below 9 degrees Celciuswith cloudy intervals.

While between 08:00 and 17:00 the sky will be partly cloudy with temperatures between 10 to 25 degrees Celciusso it’s a great climate for outdoor activities.

Today in Ecatepec De Morelos, cloudy intervals this morning, with temperatures around 14°C.

At night there will be cloudy intervals with temperatures close to 16°C.

The winds will be from the South throughout the day, with an average speed of 6 km/h.

Weather Edomex January 18, 2023:

is forecast very cold to cold environment with great probability of frost in high areas that surround a large part of the Valley of Mexico.

According to the National Meteorological System (SMN), in the afternoon there will be cloudy increase without rain in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico.

Estimated maximum temperature in the State of Mexico is 25 to 27 °C.

The south and southeast wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 35 km/h.