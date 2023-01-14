It’s already Saturday! If you have plans for this weekend, in DEBATE we will tell you what is planned for the Weather forecast today January 14, 2023 in Ecatepec de MorelosState of Mexico, and let nothing take you by surprise.

To begin with, the temperature in sunrise will be less than 5 degrees Celciuslater around 11 in the morning the temperature will be between 11 and 12 degrees Celcius.

The maximum temperature will be 21 degrees Celciusfrom 15:00 hours.

This will be a wonderful day with him completely clear skyespecially between 08:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m.. So enjoy the view and plan outdoors.

No chance of rain.

During the night, there will be cloudy intervals with temperatures close to 13°C.

East winds throughout the day, with an average speed of 5 km/h.