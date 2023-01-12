The maximum temperature forecast for this Thursday is 21 degrees Celsiusaccording to weather forecast today january 12, 2023 in the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico.

Keep in mind that the The sky will be clear between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. Then it will change to cloudy sky.

In the afternoon there will be cloudy skies and temperatures around 20°C.

While at night there will be cloudy skies with temperatures close to 13°C.

Northeast winds throughout the day, with an average speed of 9 km/h.





