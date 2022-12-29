The weather in the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico, will be characterized this Thursday, December 29, 2022, about to close this year, by temperatures between 7 to 17 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 20 degrees Celcius.

During the first hours the sky will be clear, as the day progresses it will change to cloudy intervalsespecially between 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

From that time there will be cloudy skies with a temperature of 17 degrees Celcius.

Overnight there will be cloudy intervals with temperatures close to 11°C.

The wind will be from the South component throughout the day, with an average speed of 10 km/h.

Edomex weather tomorrow December 30, 2022:

The weather forecast for tomorrow december 30, 2022 In the most populated municipality of the State of Mexico, a greater presence of cloudy skies with light rains is expected.

The temperatures will oscillate between 6°C and 20°C during the daywhose maximum will be reached around 15:00.

We invite you to read:

Throughout tomorrow and the beginning of the weekend, the moderate wind from the Southwest component will prevail, with gusts that can reach up to 31 km/h.