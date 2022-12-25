Merry Christmas! Although yesterday’s festivities were very good, you should know that the weather forecast today December 25, 2022 does not foresee such good weather for this Sunday in the State of Mexico.

This day will be characterized by cold atmosphere at dawn because they will register temperatures between 8 to 10 degrees Celcius.

Then there will be a considerable increase when registering temperatures between 11 to 12 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 15 degrees Celcius.

Later, around 11:00 a.m., the start of light rainwhich will have a slightly greater presence in different locations starting at 2:00 p.m. and will end until 11:00 p.m.

The percentage of rain between 2:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. is 90%.

In the afternoon there will be skies overcast with light rain and with temperatures around 14°C.

During the night the cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by temperatures close to 10°C.

The wind will be from the Northwest throughout the day, with an average speed of 6 km/h.