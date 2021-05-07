Weather In Eastern Finland, the snow is thick and the driving style is very bad

There are warnings of very bad driving conditions in the eastern part of the country.

Snow area has already accumulated quite a lot of new snow in eastern Finland for quite a number of weather stations. The largest accumulations by morning were in the North Karelia region, but snow has also fallen on the Kainuu side.

More than ten cents of snow has accumulated at several stations. In Ilomantsi, on the other hand, snow accumulations of 15 and 18 centimeters have been measured, and rain is still continuing.

Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ari-Juhani Punkka estimates to STT in the early morning that the amount of snow can reach 20 cents in some places and maybe even more.

On Friday, the rainfall area will move through Lapland to Lapland.