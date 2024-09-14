This Saturday, September 14, Cancun and the Yucatan Peninsula region are preparing to receive unstable weather that will affect both residents and tourists seeking to enjoy the beaches and natural surroundings of this iconic destination. Cloudy skies are expected to occur during the day, with showers and possible electrical discharges during the afternoon.

This situation occurs in a context of high humidity, typical of the semi-tropical climate of the area, where currents from the Gulf of Mexico play a key role in daily weather conditions.

The weather forecast for Saturday predicts a 40% chance of rain, with temperatures ranging between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will reach 49%, which may influence the intensity of the rainfall, especially towards the evening, when the risk of rain drops to 25%.

This type of climate is common in Cancun during the summer months, with September and October considered the most critical periods due to the formation of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Caribbean.

The geography and climate of Mexico, especially in the Yucatan Peninsula, offer a complex interaction of factors that influence climate variability. Altitude, latitude and proximity to the sea are determining elements that define the atmospheric characteristics of the region.

Cancún, with an average annual temperature of 26 degrees, is marked by two seasons: a rainy and warm one that runs from May to October, and a cooler one, from November to April.

The climate in Cancun follows a semi-tropical pattern with moderate to heavy rainfall during the summer, and it is common for tourists and locals to experience quick but intense rainfall. However, it is during this period that weather conditions can change drastically in a short time, from clear skies to thunderstorms.

These changes are attributed both to the characteristics of the tropics and to the impact of climate change, which has modified weather patterns around the world.

Cancun is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world, and its climate is one of its main attractions. However, the weather conditions this Saturday could change the plans of those who had planned to enjoy the beaches or do outdoor activities.

Travelers and residents are advised to stay tuned for updated weather reports to avoid any inconveniences.