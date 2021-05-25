Does the change of month finally bring summer? A weather expert explains when a “heat bubble” could bring us violent temperatures:

So far, people in Germany and Baden-Württemberg * have been waiting in vain for the summer. But finally the current weather forecasts give hope for sunnier days. Experts are absolutely sure: The change of month has a huge heat hammer in the luggage! Responsible for the summer outbreak is a “heat bubble” that will build up over Germany in the coming days. The warm air at the start of June could even ensure that the Temperatures in the southwest are finally reaching the 30-degree mark again. *

But before the people in Baden-Württemberg can look forward to the wave of heat, low "Nathan" brings changeable weather to the country again in the last week of May. HEIDELBERG24* has the current heat forecast at the turn of the month.