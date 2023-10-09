Home page World

From: John Welte

In Eisenstadt in Burgenland you could enjoy your Aperol outdoors at a pleasant 21.3 degrees. © imago stock&people

October sets temperature records in Austria: on Sunday night, the thermometer in the east of the Alpine republic did not drop below 20 degrees in many places. In this case, meteorologists speak of a tropical night.

Eisenstadt – October is actually the time when the leaves of the trees turn red and yellow, the autumn storms tear them from the branches and the first night frosts freeze the ground solid. There was no sign of this uncomfortable scenario at the weekend, on the contrary. It was far too warm for the time of year in Central Europe.

Weather in Austria: In Burgenland it was warm at night like in midsummer

In Austria it was even extraordinarily mild, especially in the east. In the capital of Burgenland, Eisenstadt, the temperatures were perfect for strolling through the streets at night, including an Aperol on the terrace of a street café – if it wasn’t a bit windy: the thermometer was falling loudly weather Online at night only 21.7 degrees. This is a new record and a temperature that usually occurs in midsummer.

Since records began, there have never been low temperatures above 20 degrees in Eisenstadt in October. The residents of Eisenstadt experienced the warmest night to date in October 1975 with 17 degrees. Old records were also broken in other cities and communities: In Wiener Neustadt in Lower Austria, a minimum of 20.9 degrees was measured, in Gumpoldskirchen in the Weinviertel you could sip the first Heuriger outdoors at a pleasant 20.6 degrees.

Walk for a walk in the early morning at 23 degrees

In the German-speaking world, meteorologists speak of tropical nights on nights in which the air temperature does not fall below 20 degrees Celsius between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Universal Time at a height of two meters, as this is otherwise normal in lower latitudes. The side effect was that when I got up, it was still the warmest around Vienna, and in Wiener Neustadt you could hear the morning dog walk loudly today.at Enjoy at 23 degrees.

In addition to a cloudy night, strong to stormy westerly winds were also responsible for the high temperatures in the morning. Then the wind shifted from west to north and colder air seeped in. But this is only temporary, from Tuesday onwards high pressure with lots of sunshine will also prevail again in the east of the Alpine republic.

After a short phase of weakness, October summer is coming back

From Wednesday up to 27 degrees can be expected again; around 16 to 17 degrees would be normal at this time of year. “It is already clear that this month will most likely be significantly too warm,” says today.at. The warmest October in measurement history to date was only recorded last year. The observatory at Sonnblick near Salzburg shows: There have already been 17 record-warm days this year, but not a single record-cold one.