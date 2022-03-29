Aguascalientes. – The Today’s weather in Aguascalientes It will be hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 30 to 35°C and clear skies with scattered clouds are expected.

The environment will be cool at night and cold at dawn with minimum temperatures of 0 to 5°C and possible frost in high areas of the state of Aguascalientes. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h are expected, warns the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Over the capital of Aguascalientes, it presented a dew point temperature of 5°C at dawn and by 7:00 a.m. it remained at 12°C. In addition, it presents a clear skya relative humidity of 33%, winds of 8 to 11 kilometers per hour (km/h) with direction to the South and there is a 0% chance of rain today.

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities that make up the state of Aguascalientes, with the aim of providing more specific information.

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 11°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 8°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

I sew: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 11°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Saint Joseph of Grace: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 11°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

San Francisco de los Romos: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

The Plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 12°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.