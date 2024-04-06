Weather: warm bubble with the Anticyclone Narcissus, but hail will arrive from Tuesday

The first heat wave with a summer flavor arrives at the beginning of April, well in advance.



Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the decisive comeback of the subtropical anticyclone, rising from the scorching Sahara (already at 45°C) towards Italy and even further north. The high pressure will in fact expand up to Poland with exceptional thermal values ​​in the heart of the continent: in Germany the temperatures will be around 18°C ​​above the averages for the period! In Italy the temperatures will rise anomalously especially in the mountains, with freezing temperatures at 4200 meters, a typical value for July. We will have almost 20°C even at 2000 meters, after a week ago we recorded heavy snowfalls across the entire Alpine chain.

Has the weather gone crazy? No, we have been experiencing the climate changes widely predicted by scientists for at least 20 years. The heat accumulated in the Mediterranean and in all the oceans, the drought in sub-Saharan Africa and the development of exceptional heat bubbles also affect the Italian weather and climate. Here, in 2024, an early summer is in I'll arrive at the beginning of April. From North to South, this weekend we will record maximum temperatures above 24-25°C, with peaks of 30°C especially in the Alpine valley floors and in the internal areas of the Major Islands. Along the coasts, thanks to the sea temperature at the annual minimums (around at 13-15°C like in the English Channel in summer), the maximum will not rise above 23-24°C but in the internal areas the North African high pressure will compress the air, heating it significantly.

From a meteorological point of view, in addition to the anomalous heat of this early April, isolated clouds are expected near the Apennine ridge in the next few hourswhile between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning there will be an increase in clouds towards the North-West: these high clouds will also be associated with a load of Desert Sand and will become increasingly thicker on Monday. In fact, a reversal is expected from Monday evening: the anticyclone 'Narcissus' will collapse (like the mythological figure who, mirrored in a lake, collapsed into the lake waters), leaving the field open to an Atlantic disturbance. This disturbance will be associated with colder and very unstable air upon contact with the first summer heat accumulated in the Po Valley over the weekend. Large hailstorms with thunderstorms and gusts of wind are feared on Tuesday 9 April.