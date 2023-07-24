Weather in Italy between the umpteenth advance of the African anticyclone Charon and an insidious storm break. The risk, high, is that of extreme events deriving from this type of conflict: above all, hail is feared. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it, announces that today the weather will still spend exceptionally hot, with Charon granting an encore of what has already happened in recent days: it is a new pulsation on the Mediterranean basin of the high pressure of sub-tropical origin, which will cause yet another heat wave with temperatures that will still rise well above 37-40°C in many of our regions, in particular in the central-southern ones and on the two Major Islands. In Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia, maximum peaks are expected up to around 45-48°C.

As anticipated, however, the weather will not be completely stable from North to South, far from it: by analyzing the general synoptic picture expected on the Old Continent, we can observe how at high latitudes, between the British Isles and Scandinavia, there are vast areas of low pressure filled with fresh and unstable air of Polar origin. Further down, however, we find the now granitic African anticyclone, with its red-hot load of air masses arriving from the Sahara desert.

Already from today’s evening and then especially between 25 and 26 July, the entry of fresh and unstable air at high altitudes will cause a real storm break. Due to the large amount of energy involved (humidity and heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere previously transported by the Charon anticyclone) and the strong contrasts between completely different air masses, the ideal conditions will be created for the development of massive storm cells capable of locally unleashing strong gusts of wind and hailstorms.

According to the most recent update, the regions most at risk will all be northern: Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Over the rest of the country the African anticyclone Charon should still be able to dominate unchallenged, guaranteeing lots of sun and heat, even if gradually less intense especially from Thursday 27: at this juncture a temperature drop of even 10-12 degrees can be noticed compared to the beginning of the week.

IN DETAIL

Monday 24. In the north: sunny and very hot. Middle: sunny and warm up to 40°C. In the south: sun and extreme heat up to 45-48°C.

Tuesday 25. In the north: thunderstorms from the Alps towards the Plains; thermal drop. In the middle: prevailing good weather. South: all sun and very hot climate with peaks of 45°C and more.

Wednesday 26. In the north: good weather prevailing except for local showers in the Alps. Temperatures starting to drop. In the middle: alternating between cleared clouds; fast rains on Molise. In the south: showers on Basilicata and hills in Campania, good weather elsewhere.

TREND: in the following days return to conditions of greater atmospheric stability in a not excessively hot thermal context from north to south.