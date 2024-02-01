Weather | “Helsinki's fastest Wolt driver” defies slippery streets at breakneck speed: “I'm fearless”

Experienced food couriers can probably be considered experts in icy weather. Food courier Timur Fearless has driven two thousand kilometers on an electric unicycle in January.

Does it annoy you? the slipperiness lurking outside already for how many days?

Working as a food courier Timur Fearless has traveled two thousand kilometers on his electric unicycle in January. Icy roads haven't stopped him.

“I'm fearless”, he laughs and at the same time refers to his stage name.

In May HS reports, that Fearless broke his own record for Wolt shipments per day. During the day, he transported 122 orders. According to him, another messenger has now broken his record.

He has been titled “the fastest Wolt dispatcher in Helsinki”.

Smooth ice, slush, water, loose sand and lumpy ice. It's true that staying upright is not a given at the moment.

Experienced food couriers can probably be considered experts in icy weather. The right kind of equipment is everything from Fearless. He's got a studded tire for his racing game, and he's also standing on top of the studs. In addition, he wears at least a motorcycle helmet, shoes and jacket, as well as wrist, elbow and knee pads.

According to him, it is easy to stay upright with a unicycle, because it stays balanced automatically.

When it's slippery, it's also important to drive carefully when cornering, says Fearless. You also have to be attentive when accelerating and braking.

You should watch the road carefully, as there may be bumps in the ice that will topple the careless. Trolley rails can also be very slippery if there is water or ice on them. You should only drive on them when you are about to cross them.

He also says that he sometimes drives on the light rail because it can be difficult to drive on motorways. According to him, there is a danger in them if you fall over and there are cars behind you.

“First my winter was difficult because I wasn't equipped for it,” Fearless recalls four years ago.

At the time, he did not have winter tires and was not wearing a helmet or other protection. That's when his only injury happened.

He was crossing the road on his electric scooter when he lurched backwards. He accepted with a straight hand, and broke it. For the next two months, he could not work.

Fearless know that many other food couriers are having trouble in slippery weather. That's why some people don't work with skulls.

Some transmitters may earn less in slippery weather. Delivery of transports is slower, so you have time to take less of them. On the other hand, there may be more orders than usual if people stay, people stay home in bad weather.

Fearless says that he changes his work tactics in slippery weather. Then he tries his best to avoid orders that are transported far away, and transports food nearby. Then he has time to take more transports.

That is why good winter equipment is important.