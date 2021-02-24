Weather Helsinki was covered in ice, and it can also be seen at the Töölö accident station

According to the chief physician, slippery scales appear in the number of people treated immediately.

Slippery The weather has been reflected in the number of people being treated at the Töölö accident station.

“According to my estimates, there have been about a third more road-dependent injuries than in normal winter conditions,” says the chief doctor of the Töölö accident station’s emergency area Kaisa Virtanen.

It rained in Helsinki on Sunday an exceptional amount of subcooled water, which has made driving and walking in places dangerous. The icy drizzle continued on Monday and Tuesday, though not as intense.

According to Virtanen, injuries that have arisen on the street as a result of slipping have been treated in Töölö. Most patients were treated on Monday, about 20–30 cases.

“There was also a lot to take care of on Tuesday. When there are good weather, there will be no cases at all. Slippery weather is immediately visible in the number of people being treated, ”says Virtanen.

Slips however, there have not been as many accidents as was initially feared at the accident station.

“The reason may be, for example, that the Finnish Meteorological Institute warned of slippery weather in advance. I also think the ski holiday week will make an impact. Some of the people in the Helsinki metropolitan area have moved to spend their ski holidays elsewhere, ”Virtanen thinks.

According to Foreca, there will also be icy rain on Wednesday. The slipperiness may not decrease, as despite the condensing weather, the road surfaces are still cold.

The meteorological phenomenon is that the water that falls in the upper, milder layers of the atmosphere cools down when the much colder layer near the ground. When it hits the ground or the windshield of a car, for example, the water freezes immediately. In the weather forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the icing rain is marked with red lightning or daggers, the icing drip with red dots.