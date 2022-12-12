Weather | Helsinki strives hard – Tatu Tukiainen helped the bus driver with snow work and got a ride as a thank you

Those who moved around in Helsinki’s Kurvi didn’t let the snowstorm hinder their evening outings, even though there were some surprises in public transport due to the exceptional weather.

12.12. 20:36

Helsinki At the corners of the curve, pedestrians seemed to be on the move in the evening just as much as on a normal Monday evening, even though the wind blew cold at times and snow fell intermittently.

A reminder of the exceptional weather was the fact that there were a lot of people at the Helsinginkatu tram stop, probably because the tram shift or shifts had not been running.

On the steep slope of Torkkelinkatu, pedestrians had to be careful because the snow had covered the ice on the sidewalk in some places.

Postman Timo Kosonen the distribution round had progressed to the corners of Kurvi. He said that the round was difficult due to the weather conditions.

“The tour has been slow, as I’ve been stuck at times due to the snow. In the end, I got everywhere,” Kosonen summed up the situation.

From Oulu native Jonna Leipivaaraa the storm did not frighten.

“This kind of weather doesn’t feel bad. Public transport seems to go haywire in this kind of weather,” said Leipivaara, who has lived in Helsinki since 2019.

Leipivaara said that his Monday night routine had not changed because of the noise. However, he changed the tram to the metro.

Tatu Tukiainen the evening had not changed because of the storm either. He met his girlfriend after work.

“That kind of thing [myrsky] always comes as a surprise. Public transport cannot keep up with the schedule”, Tukiainen reflected.

When Tukiainen left for work in the morning, the storm had not yet ravaged the capital region. In the morning, however, he got a taste of the fact that public transport suffers from the weather conditions.

Tukiainen had been waiting for the bus when he went to work in the morning, but it didn’t come. However, a replacement bus ride was found in a surprising direction.

“A bus came to the stop that wasn’t running because there was snow on the bus doors and the doors didn’t work. I watched the driver while he cleaned the snow from the car doors. After that, the driver gave me a ride to a nearby bus stop, from where I continued on another bus to work,” Tukiainen told about the morning’s events.