Weather | “Helsinki is in a state of emergency due to the heavy snowfall” – By morning there will be a few more centimeters

According to the weather forecast, a few more centimeters of snow will fall in the capital region by Thursday morning. However, there are uncertainties in the forecast.

14.12. 19:24 | Updated 14.12. 21:16

“According to the weather forecast, the heaviest snowfall will be in the Gulf of Finland by Thursday morning. According to the forecast, two to three centimeters of snow will fall in the capital region by eight in the morning. According to the forecast, the heaviest rains would fall in Kymenlaakso, where about ten centimeters of snow would accumulate. However, there are uncertainties in the forecast”, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juha Tuomaala said around 9 p.m.

According to the forecast, it will be freezing in the capital region around eight o’clock on Thursday morning, around ten degrees, the wind is weak.

If it snows during the night, the street maintenance unit of Helsinki’s urban environment is trying to ensure that the main thoroughfares and main walking routes are plowed by Thursday morning.

Team leader of the maintenance unit Tarja Müller said on Wednesday late afternoon that the entire plowing equipment will be on the move during the night. Myller pointed out that it is not possible to fully adhere to the plowing quality requirements if, for example, 30 minutes after plowing, a heavy snowfall starts.

“Helsinki is in a state of emergency due to the heavy snowfall,” Myller said.

“We are working to ensure that the main thoroughfares under the responsibility of the City of Helsinki, i.e. Mannerheimintie and Itäväylä, are in good condition on Thursday morning in any case. On Itäväylä, the city is responsible for the section from Itäkeskus to the city center. The state is responsible for the maintenance of the Länsiväylä. After the main roads, we aim to plow the most important bus routes. Regarding the main walking routes, we first make sure that the routes around key public transport points, for example metro stations, are in good condition.”

Bus- and tram traffic and commuter traffic should run more or less normally on Thursday morning, even if it snows during the night.

“HSL aims to organize bus and tram traffic as well as commuter traffic as usual on Thursday morning. HSL is prepared for the fact that there may be canceled departures, especially in bus traffic. There may also be individual cancellations of commuter trains,” HSL’s communications manager Johannes Laitila said Wednesday after 6 p.m.

Tram traffic had many canceled departures on Wednesday. According to Laitila, the cancellations were not due to weather conditions, but to a lack of personnel.