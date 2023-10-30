Weather | Helsinki got a thin snow cover in the morning

It’s the last moments to ride summer tires in southern Finland. The roads can be slippery in places.

in Helsinki the ground was covered by a thin blanket of snow early Monday morning. There have also been isolated weak sleet and snow showers elsewhere in the coastal areas of Southern Finland, says Foreca’s on-duty meteorologist Sara Salonen.

Snow– and sleet will worsen driving conditions in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso until the early afternoon, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning map.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns that the risk of accidents is higher than usual.

“You have to be careful with summer tires. The weather is on the freezing side in some places, but the big roads are still frosty,” says Salonen.

Snow– or the sleet is so weak in the morning that the rain itself is not a danger in traffic.

However, the road surfaces can be slippery in places from what has rained in the morning, says Salonen. Even in the south, it may be good to consider changing winter tires, because winterier weather may arrive soon.

Further north, winter tires are already a reason to wear them, says Salonen. There is already a few centimeters of snow on the ground north of Jyväskylä.