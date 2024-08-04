Weather|Rain showers change to momentary heat in Helsinki.

Rain showers are changing to heat in the Helsinki region next week.

“It’s quite summer days,” says the meteorologist on duty To Eerik Saarika From the Institute of Meteorology.

On Monday and even Tuesday, the weather can be rainy, especially during the day. Local deaf people can be tough. In addition to rain, there may be thunder.

“But then the deaf sensitivity decreases and it’s quite warm and sunny.”

At the beginning of the week, the temperature is over twenty on many days. Temperatures of up to 26 degrees are predicted for Tuesday afternoon.

Sun and heat are most likely to be expected in the middle of the week, says Saarikalle.

Towards the weekend, the weather will become more unstable again.