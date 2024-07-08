Weather | Helle is returning to Finland

Weather|Helleraja may be crossed in southern Finland this week. The week starts windy.

To start the week’s weather is unstable, but from the middle of the week, part of the country can possibly enjoy the heat.

Monday will be largely sunny and dusty in the southern and central parts of the country.

The hailstorms will mostly occur in the northern part of the country and in places in the provinces of Ostrobothnia, says Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Sara Salonen.

The weather will continue to be windy throughout the country on Monday. However, the wind subsides towards the evening.

Meteorology the institution has given wind warnings to the provinces of Ostrobothnia, northern Finland and the western sea areas.

“The south-west wind blows moderately. The gusts can be even strong in places, especially in the northern part of the country,” says Salonen.

Inland, the wind can reach from four to seven meters per second, while on the coasts, the wind can be strong in places.

Particularly strong winds can blow in the western sea areas.

On Monday, the temperature will be around 20 degrees in the southern and eastern parts of the country, slightly below 20 degrees in the west and between 15 and 20 degrees in the north.

Tuesday hailstorms are becoming more common throughout the country. Locally, it can rain heavily.

“Right from the morning, rain and thundershowers start to develop in Lapland and the western part of the country. Towards the afternoon, they become more common in almost the entire country.”

Only in northernmost Lapland does the rain remain less.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns on Tuesday from violent thunderstorms in several provinces.

Temperatures will not change much on Tuesday compared to Monday. However, during deafening rains, the air cools down.

At their highest, the temperatures rise to around 20 degrees in the eastern part of the country, but the rest of the country remains slightly below 20 degrees. In northern Lapland, the temperature remains around 15 degrees.

A week in the middle, a small high pressure forms over Finland, and the weather changes to a dustier direction and warms up, especially in the south.

Individual hailstorms are still possible in some places.

“Generally, we reach well above 20 degrees. Helleraja is still a bit cloudy, but at least it would be close enough to be used in the southernmost part of the country,” Salonen commented on Wednesday’s weather.

Heat is also possible in southern Finland on Thursday.

The day will be dusty, especially in the eastern part of the country, but the next rain area will approach from the west during the day, which will spread to Lapland and in the evening also to the western part of the country.

The weekend there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, but it does not seem to bring a big change in the weather pattern.

“According to the most recent forecast, there could still be a slight warming ahead, in which case we could reach above 20 degrees even in the north. It could still be hot in the south.”

Local hailstorms are also possible during the weekend.

“Unstable weather will continue on the weekend as well,” says Salonen.