The weather is currently relatively mild and sunny. Just in time for the changeover to summer time, however, thunderstorms and hail showers are announced on the weekend.

Stuttgart – After going back and forth between sun and cold, the weather now finally seems to have settled down. Currently the temperatures are relatively mild and the sun is showing up more and more often. The spring weather is expected to continue in the coming days until the weekend, and temperatures will continue to rise in many places. Just in time for the changeover to summer time in the night from Saturday to Sunday, however, spring takes a significant setback. Cold polar air flows into Germany and causes the values ​​to drop by a few degrees. In addition, thunderstorms and hail showers are predicted for Germany. In the afternoon, however, the whole thing should already subside. As BW24 * reports, a “storm grazing” and thunderstorms at the weekend ensure a violent end to winter.

In the State capital Stuttgart it is currently mild and very sunny.