Weather | Heavy thunderstorms will hit Uusimaa in the afternoon, a rain warning has been issued

Weather|Thunder can locally bring large amounts of rain and strong thunderstorms.

Paragraph it’s thundering again, because a thunderstorm front will spread to western and southern Finland after noon, says Foreca’s on-duty meteorologist Ilkka Alanko.

Thunderstorms are expected from Uusimaa to the Vaasa region.

“Especially in the afternoon, the thunder is at its strongest. Thunder can locally bring large amounts of rain and strong thunderstorms.”

weather Institute has given rain warning From Uusimaa to Ostrobothnia and Åland. Also according to Alango, in rainy areas you should be prepared for sudden large amounts of rain.

“In western Finland, 20-30 millimeters of water can fall in places during short-term and strong showers. There is a possibility of urban flooding, because the water will not go anywhere in an instant.”

Thunderstorms, on the other hand, can reach 15 meters per second and even higher, says Alanko.

“It’s definitely worth making sure that, for example, furniture on the terrace doesn’t fly around. 15 meters per second and stronger than that, the wind starts to be such that trees fall and branches fly.”