Weather | Heavy snowfalls bring very bad driving weather to the south coast

On Thursday, the most difficult weather will be in Uusimaa and Northern Finland.

Abundant snow showers will bring very bad driving weather to the south coast tonight, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Today, the most difficult traffic weather will hit Uudellemaa and Varsinais-Suomi, tomorrow Uudellemaa and Kymenlaakso.

It is worth preparing for bad driving weather today in Western Finland as well. On Friday, the bad traffic weather will spread to cover the whole of mainland Finland with the exception of part of Northern Lapland and Satakunta and Varsinais Suomi.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather during the rest of the year is quite variable. The temperatures also swing back and forth between plus degrees and freezing.