Weather | Heavy snowfall is forecast for the Helsinki region

It may rain 10 centimeters of wet snow in Uusimaa during Wednesday and Thursday. Slippery roads ahead even for pedestrians.

Snowflake will hit the Helsinki region the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, says the latest weather forecast.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute SpongeBob Korpela says that, according to the forecast, a snowstorm will arrive in the Helsinki region on Wednesday evening. The rain will be at its heaviest on the night before Thursday.

“For the sake of Pyry, we’ll probably have to think about a warning for pedestrians.” Snow and fluctuating temperatures make the roads very slippery.

A strong wind brings warm air from the sea. “In gusts, the wind speed can be up to 20 meters per second.”

“In the northern parts of Uusimaa, the rain will probably come as snow, but in Helsinki the snow is watery, and the rain may even come as water in Helsinki,” says Korpela.

Snow fall and the variation between frost and sheltered weather will bring slippery conditions to the capital region in the coming days.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of potentially dangerous traffic weather in Uusimaa as well as in many other regions of Finland. In Uusimaa, the warning extends until Thursday.

It is now colder than usual in the capital region, as the air currents come from the north.

However, according to the forecast, in the next few days, we will be on the positive side at times, when the wind turns to the south and warm air flows from the sea to the coast.

Helsinki off the coast the sea temperature is still six degrees and off Hanko 7.3 degrees. So the sea still warms, as long as the air flow comes from the direction of the sea.

On Monday, Helsinki will be on the plus side, but according to the forecast, the weather will freeze in the evening and the frost will continue from Wednesday evening. Temperatures would be on the way on Thursday.

Frost is forecast again for Friday, so slippery conditions are ahead. According to the forecast, a period of several days will begin on Saturday, when the daytime temperature in Helsinki will hover around ten degrees below zero.

Read more: A blizzard will hit Finland this week

Read more: The dusk of Helsinki receded

Read more: In some parts of the country it is now colder than usual – The freezing record for the beginning of winter has been broken on many days

Read more: Vantaa won the race – the capital region’s first track opened in Hakunila