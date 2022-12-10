Saturday, December 10, 2022
Weather | Heavy snowfall can cause delays in air traffic

December 10, 2022
in World Europe
0

Finavia urges passengers to follow their own airline’s information about possible delays.

to southern Finland heavy snowfall arriving on Saturday may cause delays to air traffic in Helsinki-Vantaa, Finavia announced on Friday.

According to Finavia, heavy snowfall can affect the plowing of runways and the de-icing of airplanes. Delays in outgoing air traffic can also affect incoming flights and be reflected in the delivery of luggage. Finavia asks passengers to be prepared for flight delays and urges passengers to follow their own airline’s information.

You can follow real-time information on flights departing and arriving at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Finavia’s website.

According to Foreca, snowfall can bring even more than ten centimeters of new snow to the south coast in some places. On Sunday, the snowfall will decrease in the southern and central parts of the country.

Read more: More snow is coming to Finland this weekend – driving weather is dangerous in Uusimaa

On Thursday, flights were delayed at Helsinki-Vantaa for up to hours due to a heavy snowfall.

