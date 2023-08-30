Weather | Heavy rains will arrive in the south, thunderstorms are expected in the evening

In the east, temperatures can reach 25 degrees in some places.

To Finland heavy rains will arrive from the south today, and they will be accompanied by thunder, according to the weather service company Foreca.

On Wednesday, it will rain the most in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

“In the same areas, there can be a lot of water, several tens of millimeters,” said the meteorologist on duty Kristian Roine for STT.

In the central parts of the country, it only rains in the afternoon.

In the north, and especially in Lapland, it is widely sunny.

Wednesday low pressure will bring warm air to Finland. Temperatures are well above 20 degrees, in western and northern Finland around 15–20 degrees. In the east, on the other hand, you can expect heat readings.

By default, the winds will not be strong on Wednesday, but thunderstorms may contribute to their creation.

Meteorology the facility has issued warnings for Uudellemaa, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia about violent thunderstorms and heavy rains. There is an increased risk of aquaplaning in traffic.

According to the warning map, thunderstorms will develop in the above-mentioned areas starting in the evening. In connection with these, there are strong thunderstorms that can blow more than 15 meters per second. The thunderstorm warning is in effect until Thursday morning, and the storm may lead to small-scale wind damage and short and localized power outages.

Wind warnings have been issued for the Gulf of Finland.

The weather will continue to be variable and unstable this week.