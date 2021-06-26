Weather Heavy rains caused water to flood the basements, more than 30 damage control tasks at the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department

Thunderstorms have also caused tasks in Central Finland and Southwest Finland.

Lohjan and the thunderstorm front in the direction of Raseborg and the heavy rains it brought have caused the waters to flood the basements in Western Uusimaa, says the rescue service On Twitter.

The Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department has had more than 30 damage prevention tasks in the area, most of which have been related to similar situations.

Rescue Center Situation Center duty officer Roope Pelkonen according to the majority of buildings flooded with water are private homes. There has been at least one Retail space among them.

“There has been some water damage,” Pelkonen says.

Alarms began at about four o’clock in the day on Saturday.

At seven o’clock, the situation has calmed down, both in terms of rainfall and related alarms.

Following the thunderstorms, the rescue services have also had several damage prevention tasks, at least in Joutsa, Central Finland and Laitila in Southwest Finland.