Heavy rains and violent storms are on the way but the heat isn’t over yet

After a breath of fresh air recorded at the end of August, the African heat has returned to Italy with above average temperatures recorded in the first 10 days of September: a situation destined to change in the next few hours even if only momentarily.

In fact, starting in the next few hours, an Atlantic disturbance coming from France should bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to the Alps and also to the flat areas of the Northwest. Furthermore, some showers are also expected in Sardinia and Tuscany.

From Thursday 14 September and at least until Saturday 16, the Center and North will be affected by frequent thunderstorms with temperatures expected to drop by 4-5 degrees.

The situation remains unchanged in the South, where the heat will still reign supreme. Until Saturday 16 September, therefore, scattered thunderstorms alternating with the sun should be recorded mainly in the Center and North.

From Sunday 17th, however, everything changes again: the sun will shine again in Italy with temperatures expected to rise significantly again.

Peaks of 39 degrees are expected in Oristano, while in Sicily and Puglia temperatures should fluctuate between 34 and 36 degrees. In Umbria and Lazio, however, temperatures of up to 33 degrees are expected.