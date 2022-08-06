Weather | Heavy rains and thunderstorms roll to the east, on Friday evening a tornado took roofs and felled trees in South Ostrobothnia

On Saturday, the heaviest rains and thunderstorms will be concentrated in the eastern and northern parts of the country.

Heavy rains and a thunderstorm front will pass over Finland during Saturday. At noon, the rain front extended from Uusimaa to Lapland.

“Thunderstorms mostly occur at the front of the rain zone,” says the meteorologist on duty Cecilia Wolff From the Institute of Meteorology.

During the afternoon, the front will roll to the eastern parts of the country, but the heavy rains will still continue on the west coast. In Uusimaa, the weather worsened already after the front retreated.

On Saturday, the heaviest rains are expected in the eastern and northern parts of the country, where 20–40 millimeters of water can accumulate during the day. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of strong thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening in Kymenlaakso, South and North Karelia, South and North Savo and Kainuu.

In these areas, water may fall at more than 20 millimeters per hour and strong wind gusts may blow at more than 25 meters per second. Especially in large lake areas, the wind can be violent.

“Heavy rains pose a risk of flooding, and gusts of wind may topple trees and cause power outages.”

In built-up areas, for example, underspends are easily flooded. Heavy rains also increase the risk of hydroplaning in traffic.

Rainy area is already moving away from Finland during the evening, which is why, according to Wolff, Saturday’s rain accumulations will not necessarily be as large as Friday’s.

During the period between Friday and Saturday mornings, the most water had accumulated in South Ostrobothnia at Seinäjoki, where the accumulation was as much as 91 millimeters. On Friday evening, Seinäjoki also recorded the highest hourly rainfall of the day, more than 40 millimeters per hour.

The heavy rains caused more than 20 tasks during the night of Friday evening and the night before Saturday, says the on-duty fire chief of the Southern Ostrobothnia Rescue Service Timo Piippo. He says that he had assignments especially in the Kauhava area.

“It rained impossibly in the evening, and in the same trouble there was a tornado that took down roofs and trees. In one parking lot, the cars were floating.”

The rescue service has, among other things, pumped water out of flooded basements.

“At one of the houses, a neighbor came to say that they also have water in the basement.”

Friday during that time, close to 1,200 ground lightnings were observed. By noon on Saturday, there were still less than a couple of hundred ground lightnings.

A significant difference compared to Friday is that Saturday is unlikely to produce tornadoes and tornadoes.

On Saturday, temperatures will be measured in the eastern part of the country before the rains arrive, after which the weather will cool down. In the rest of Finland, temperatures vary between 15 and 20 degrees.

On Sunday, the rains will continue in Lapland, but the weather will be dustier in other parts of Finland. On Sunday, the weather will cool down, and the temperature in Lapland may drop below ten degrees.

In the beginning of the week, more usual summer weather is expected again, when the temperatures will be around 20 degrees. Heavy rains are not in sight, but local showers may continue.

The next time the low pressure front could bring more widespread rain over Finland on Thursday, Wolff predicts.