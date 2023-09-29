The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that this September 29, tropical wave number 28 will advance over the southeast and south of the Mexican Republic and will continue to interact with a low pressure channel that extends over the Gulf of Mexico, promoting intense rains for some states of the country.

Conagua predicted for this Friday intense occasional rains in Chiapas and Tabasco, as well as heavy rains to very heavy occasional rains in Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Guerrero.

On the other hand, low pressure channels will extend over the northwest, north, northeast, west and center of the national territory, and together with the entry of humidity from both coasts and instability at high levels of the atmosphere, they will cause showers and heavy rains at very high temperatures. strong in entities of the mentioned regions, with intense occasional rains forecast in Jalisco and Colima.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at mid-levels of the atmosphere will keep the evening environment hot to very hot in much of the country, being extremely hot in Sonora and Sinaloa.

Rain forecast for today, September 29, 2023

Very heavy rains with intense occasional events (50 to 75 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Puebla.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico and Morelos.

Isolated rain (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.