Weather Heavy rain made the streets flood in Oulu, cars got stuck in the water

In Oulu the early morning heavy rain has flooded the street network and caused a lot of inconvenience to traffic.

STT is told by the rescue service that in the morning all the city’s underpasses flooded and floods took to the streets elsewhere in Oulu as well.

Rescue Department after the morning, got dozens of damage prevention assignments in Oulu. For example, on the Tuira Highway, several cars had been stuck in the water. In some places, the streets had as much as 50 to 70 centimeters of water.

After eight o’clock in the morning, the flood water was already falling. The car lanes were still closed to traffic.