Weather | Heavy rain is expected in Uusimaa on Saturday

The rains will gradually move towards the east and north, and on Sunday the rains in the capital region will probably be few.

Weather will continue on Saturday with rain in many places. It can rain heavily in Uusimaa on Saturday, says the meteorologist on duty at Foreca Anna Latvala.

The rainy area brings with it deafness, which is why you can get a lot of water in one place and at the same time significantly less in other parts of the city.

It is expected to rain quite a lot in the capital region.

It rains more heavily in the central parts of the country. The rain areas coming from the south sweep over Uusimaa and Central Finland, for example, towards the east and north.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of rain in several areas. The warning covers a large part of Uusimaa. There is a risk of water slides in traffic in the warning areas, and some underpasses and pressures may flood.

In dustier areas, the temperature can reach 20 degrees during the weekend, but in the middle of the rains, the meter reading will be a few degrees lower.

September has been very warm and even summery, says Latvala. For example, in Inari, where wildfires have raged, temperatures of over 20 degrees were measured at the beginning of the week.